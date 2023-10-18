DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Increased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 123,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

