e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ELF traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.71. 180,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,843. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $5,182,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,964,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $5,182,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,964,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,601.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,841 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,330. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $162.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.