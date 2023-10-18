Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.00

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 160731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.15).

ECOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.81) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.20) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The stock has a market cap of £252.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.90.

In other news, insider Kevin Flynn bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,029 ($6,142.67). In other Ecora Resources news, insider Varda Shine acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.99 ($12,093.55). Also, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,029 ($6,142.67). Insiders have bought 32,201 shares of company stock worth $3,400,499 in the last ninety days. 21.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

