Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.3 %

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.30 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

