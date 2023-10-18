Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,840 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

