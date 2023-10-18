Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Gap Up to $465.69

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $465.69, but opened at $480.97. Elevance Health shares last traded at $479.08, with a volume of 309,750 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.02 and its 200 day moving average is $456.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

