ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $21,225.05 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03620859 USD and is up 6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,283.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

