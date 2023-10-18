Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 62 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.94. The company had a trading volume of 342,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $500.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

