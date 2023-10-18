Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases Shares of 1,481 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 189,962 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,414. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

