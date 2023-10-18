Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 112,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 271,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$84.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 13.84.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company has interests in four exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain; and Nuevo Tintillo located in Seville Province in the western part of the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

