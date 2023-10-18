Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

