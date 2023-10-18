Essex LLC Purchases New Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,567 shares of company stock worth $3,679,493. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

