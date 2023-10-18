Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.38.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
