Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 294,746 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.