Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $56.17 Average PT from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

