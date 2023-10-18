Everscale (EVER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $53.27 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,094,785,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

