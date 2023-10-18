Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income stock opened at C$44.92 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.77 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.57.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of C$627.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.07 million. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 4.150838 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on EIF

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.