Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,017 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.12% of Exelixis worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 217,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,406. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.