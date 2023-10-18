FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Gap Up to $28.72

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $29.88. FB Financial shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 44,000 shares.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,863,191 shares in the company, valued at $384,448,329.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,863,191 shares in the company, valued at $384,448,329.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,103 shares of company stock worth $1,421,442. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 261.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

