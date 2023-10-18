FIH group (LON:FIH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $220.00

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.50), with a volume of 3807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.87).

FIH group Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £28.17 million, a P/E ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.19.

FIH group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.20. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,800.00%.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

