Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HYXF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. 5,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

