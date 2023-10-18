Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after acquiring an additional 787,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 1,418,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

