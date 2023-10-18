Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,906. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

