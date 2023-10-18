Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VUG stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.72. 87,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,356. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

