Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,667 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 84,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUMG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. 39,352 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.41 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

