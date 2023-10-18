Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 4.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 199,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 137,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. 341,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.