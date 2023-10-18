Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.26. 577,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.21. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

