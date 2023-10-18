Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,360 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJR stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.90. 798,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,348. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

