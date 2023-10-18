Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.95. 155,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,886. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.80 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

