First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,072 shares of company stock worth $1,797,557 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 89.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.