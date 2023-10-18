First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $14.86 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

