First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after acquiring an additional 964,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.