First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,282,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $49.68.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.