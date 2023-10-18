First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,450,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 680,995 shares.The stock last traded at $41.65 and had previously closed at $41.92.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

