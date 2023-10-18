First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,450,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 680,995 shares.The stock last traded at $41.65 and had previously closed at $41.92.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
