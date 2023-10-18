First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get First United alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First United

First United Trading Up 0.2 %

FUNC stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. First United had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.