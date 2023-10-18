FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,177 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in FirstCash by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.06. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.59 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCFS

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $6,314,258.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,856,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,353,671. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,833 shares of company stock worth $34,110,278. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.