Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Up to $84.91

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.91, but opened at $91.21. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 1,107,902 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

