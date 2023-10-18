Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,348. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

