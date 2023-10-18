Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 2,047 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 86.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of GBAB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 4,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,769. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

