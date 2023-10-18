Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.6% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.02. 10,691,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,221,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.92 and a 200-day moving average of $355.59. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

