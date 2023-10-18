Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $1.07 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $161.76. 668,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,757. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.79. The stock has a market cap of $435.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

