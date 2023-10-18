Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $341,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.0% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

HON traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.65. The stock had a trading volume of 367,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.52 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

