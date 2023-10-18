Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $633,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,441 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 345,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after purchasing an additional 320,209 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,436.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 309,093 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.36. 123,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

