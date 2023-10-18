Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $876,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,493,000 after buying an additional 122,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $156.95. The stock had a trading volume of 155,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,886. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.80 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.