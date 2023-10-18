Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,051. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.43 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

