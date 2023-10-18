Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.79. The stock had a trading volume of 751,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,466. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.29 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $302.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.10 and its 200-day moving average is $214.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.