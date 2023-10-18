Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $89.54. 2,282,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,351,894. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

