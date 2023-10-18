Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 1,879 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. 10,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,320. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.