Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 39 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 30,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.84. The stock had a trading volume of 65,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,690. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.91 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

