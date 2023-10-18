Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 548 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

