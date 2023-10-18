Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 656 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 576,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,880. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.